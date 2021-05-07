Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
The recently installed Perry Park, David Griffin Park, Abe Brown Park and Goodyear Park community orchards were symbolically unveiled with the celebration of the new Orange Square location, bringing the total Brunswick Community Orchards to seven. Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has secured grants and donations for a “patchwork of edible orchards” across the city of Brunswick. Citrus groves (oranges and grapefruits) are planted in heavily pedestrian traveled public spaces and when mature, the resulting fruit is available for passersby to enjoy a healthy snack. Community partner Coastal Greenery sources, secures and installs the citrus trees while City of Brunswick public works staff waters them. The five most recent orchards are made possible by a Keep America Beautiful/UPS tree planting grant and join previous installations at Howard Coffin Park walking track and Ringel Park, funded by a Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation grant and BB&T now Truist donation respectively.
Pictured are Brunswick assistant public works director Rick Charnock, from left; Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna; Brunswick mayor Cornel Harvey; Coastal Greenery’s Gabriel Hernandez Jr.; Brunswick city manager Regina McDuffie and Coastal Greenery owner Jeffrey Johns.