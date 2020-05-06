Submitted by Laura Young
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., there was fear of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
This spurred several local community members to use their creativity to develop PPE products using technology and supplies they had on hand, which were then donated to Southeast Georgia Health System.
Jonathan Blount with Lil Seabag created N-95 masks using repurposed surgical equipment materials, a joint venture coordinated by Dr. Thomas Whitesell, chief of staff of the Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Pictured are Blount and Dr. Thomas Whitesell.