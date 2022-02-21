022122_litter
Buy Now

Submitted by Lea King Badnya

For the 12th consecutive year, UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant staff partnered with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to complete the Glynn County Community Litter Index. A Keep America Beautiful litter measurement tool, the Index enables KAB affiliates to utilize trained scorers in assessing the visual impact litter has on their communities. The results allow affiliates to quickly and reliably assess the litter situation in their communities with the aim of achieving long-term sustainable results.

The data helps determine the types of litter prevention and community improvement programs to implement locally. Glynn County’s Community Litter Index results are utilized by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Glynn County government and the City of Brunswick.

Pictured are UGA Marine Extension Service/Georgia Sea Grant’s Eugene Frimpong, from left, Lisa Gentit, Jessica Brown and Courtney McGill.

