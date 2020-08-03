Submitted by Jennifer Fussel
The Community Emergency Needs Fund has granted $614,863 since last April in support of local agencies in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh Counties who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, created in conjuncture by the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way of Coastal Georgia, was intended to support local economic development following Hurricane Irma in 2018.
Today, the it is being used to revitalize the local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund accepts donations of any amount, and any good deed can help someone in need.
To donate to the fund or to learn more about the fund’s beneficiaries, visit www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.