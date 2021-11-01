Submitted by Laura Young
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Veterans Affairs Committee, recently organized a group of chamber members to provide support to the 24 Georgia National Guardsmen deployed to Southeast Georgia Health System during the recent surge of the COVID-19 virus.
Sara Black with Chick-Fil-A Brunswick, Lance McLain with Coca-Cola, and Brantley and John McMinn with Lighthouse Coffee Co. provided food and refreshments to the guardsmen’s’ hotel rooms in appreciation of their service to the community.
Pictured on the front row are Captain Alexis Salvanara, Georgia National Guard, from left; Lance McLain, Coca-Cola; and Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System and chairman of the board of directors, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
On the back are Sara Black, Chick-Fil-A Brunswick, from left; John McMinn and Brantley McMinn, Lighthouse Coffee Company; and Ralph Staffins, president and CEO, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.