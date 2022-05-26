053022_clean
Buy Now

Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce presented the Clean Sweep awards for the first quarter of 2022 to New Glory Christian Center and Wommack Dentistry. The two local entities were recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. A seven-member panel of community members selected the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.

Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful; from left; Jacqueline Hall; Marie Hall; the Rev. Sharon Green and the Rev. Raymond Green, New Glory Christian Center.

More from this section

DolphinArt at St. Simons Elementary

DolphinArt at St. Simons Elementary

Students at St. Simons Elementary got to dive into their creative sides during DolphinArt. Students got a chance to get lessons in photojournalism, learn about beekeeping, make their own art and watch a sand sculptor create sand castles on the beach.