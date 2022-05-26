Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce presented the Clean Sweep awards for the first quarter of 2022 to New Glory Christian Center and Wommack Dentistry. The two local entities were recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. A seven-member panel of community members selected the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful; from left; Jacqueline Hall; Marie Hall; the Rev. Sharon Green and the Rev. Raymond Green, New Glory Christian Center.