Today
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photograph. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
English as a Second Language class will meet at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. Brunswick. It is an informal class to learn conversational English.
A book talk presented by Sheila Sapp will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The school principal will speak on “Staying the Course: Guide of Best Practices for School Leaders.”
Friday, Aug. 16
The Casual Scribblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a 9 a.m. breakfast, quarterly meeting and membership drive at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The keynote speaker will be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and wife, Tricia. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
A Legal Life Planning event will be held at 10 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The program will discuss estate planning.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
Monday, Aug. 19
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Book to Movie Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The topic will be films that feature Clark Gable. This month’s book is “The Misfits.” The book will be discussed during this session.