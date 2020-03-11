Wednesday, March 11
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Brunswick. Heather Heath, executive director of the Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, will speak. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Navy Concert Band will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 N. Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island. The concert will feature three of the U.S. Navy Band’s performance groups: The Concert Band, the wind ensemble; the Sea Chanters, the official chorus; and the Cruisers. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick. All class members, spouses and friends are invited to have lunch and visit together.
Thursday, March 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Barbecue in Brunswick. There will be an entertainment element that harkens back to the class’ school days. This will be the only meeting held at Twin Oaks and the gathering will return to Golden Corral in April. All class members and friends are invited to come and socialize.
A workshop titled “How to Deal with Difficult People” will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. To register, call 912-279-3739.
The Georgia Tribute Festival, featuring a number of Elvis Tribute Artists, will be held with various performances taking place over the three-day period. The contest itself will be held in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free shows will also take place in Brunswick’s pocket parks. For tickets and a complete listing of events, visit tributefestival.rocks.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its meeting at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. Historian Daniel McDonald will give a presentation titled “This Cursed War: Lachian McIntosh in the American Revolution.” It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a lesson on Ancestry.com for beginners from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It’s free and open to the public.
Friday, March 13
Fort King George historic site, 302 McIntosh Road, Darien, will host its Scottish Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and at 11 a.m. Sunday. A variety of living history demonstrations will be on display. Admission is $4.50 for youth; $7.50 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, call 912-437-4770.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave., Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The 46th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Goodyear Cottage in the island’s historic district. There will be a juried art show, demonstrations, and interactive activities. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 15 and 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Saturday, March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hold its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Humorous stories and a craft will be shared.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Coastal Wildscapes will host Dirk Stevenson who will present a program called the “Wonderful Frogs of Georgia’s Coastal Plain” from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien. To reserve a space, visit CoastalWildscapes.org.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Hermina Glass-Hill in honor of Women’s History Month.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a trip to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The group will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie off Exit 29 or at the Okefenokee entry at 8:30 a.m. Participants should bring water, snacks, bug repellent and binoculars. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu,edu or 404-217-7082.
Sunday, March 15
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host historian Ginny Barr who will present a program titled, “Organizing a State-by-State, County-by-County Genealogy Search of Courthouses, Libraries, Cemeteries and Archives,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to the public.
Monday March, 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Wednesday, March 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Philomena” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.