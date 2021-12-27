Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Dec. 30 to Jan. 1
The 45th New Year’s Bluegrass Festival will be held from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. Ticket prices vary and packages are available. For tickets and more information, visit evansmediasource.com.
Friday
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will host its New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The Pine Box Dwellers will perform.
Jan. 1
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its New Year’s Beach Sweep beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, call 912-279-1490, visit KGIB.org or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Jan. 3
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will be the Art of Paper Assemblage, presented by artist Laine Blair Addessi. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated and social distancing is encouraged.
Jan. 13
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for a new exhibition Making Birds Count with artist/printmaker Lydia Thompson from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Thompson will offer a talk at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 10. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.com.
Jan. 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson who will present a program titled “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The lecture is free to society members and $25 for non-members. The lecture will also be available via live stream. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Genealogist Melody Porter who will discuss the Daughters of the American Revolution website ancestor research at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Preregistration is required and available at the website coastalgagensociety.org
Taste of Glynn, a benefit for Glynn Community Crisis Center, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $45 in advance or $60 at the door. For more information, visit atasteofglynn.com.
No Kill Glynn County is hosting a celebration in honor of television star and animal activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $65 per person. Local band Squirt Gun will perform. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for No Kill Glynn County.
Jan. 22
The St. Simons Land Trust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $85 per person for non-members and $60 for members. For details, visit sslt.org.
Jan. 23
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Camellias in Our Southern Gardens, presented by Linda Hlozansky, master gardener, at 2 p.m. in Hofwyl’s Visitor’s Center. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for yoth and children under 5 will be admitted for free. For deatails, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Jan. 24
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Melody, Harmony and Grace” at 8 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Jan. 25
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “King Lear” by William Shakespeare at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Jan. 26 to 29
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host its annual Winter Book Sale from from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28; and from 9:30 to noon Jan. 29. There will be a $5 bag sale on Saturday. For details, visit friendsbwk.org.
Jan. 29
The Brunswick Rockin Stewbilee will begin at 9 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. For details, visit brunswickstewbilee.com.
Feb. 3 to 6
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife will return to the Jekyll Island green for multiple days of beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs.Visit whiskeywineandwildlife.com for details and ticket packages.