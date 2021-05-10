Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. for seating with the program beginning at noon at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The featured speaker will be Tricia Pridemore, Georgia Public Service Commissioner. The $23 cost covers full lunch, beverage, dessert and gratuity and is payable with check or cash. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. The speaker will be Lt. Patrick Frain of the U.S. Coast Guard and contractor Scott Jackson, environmental unit leader of Gallagher Marine Systems representing the Golden Ray. They will be speaking on the environmental impacts of the wreck. To attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
The Island Players will stage its next production “Nunsense” at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 14 and 15. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee May 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Fire Station, 1969 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be local genealogist and historian Linda Olsen who will present famous Revolutionary War patriots buried in Georgia. It is open to the public.
Friday
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its spring membership outing from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Welcome Center, 901 Jekyll Island Causeway, Jekyll Island. The group will meet at this location before taking an African-American Cultural History tour. This field trip is free for members of our Annual Membership Community. To join our membership community or renew membership visit glynnenvironmental.org/membership.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 16
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Digitizing the World’s Documents: A Conversation with Steve Waters from FamilySearch.org will be presented The presentation is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. To register, visit the website at coastalgagensociety.org.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will host a Philharmonia concert at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For details, visit www.goldenislesyouthorchestra.org.