Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
Twenty-three organizations working directly with the community’s most vulnerable populations will receive a record total of $146,800 from the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
The foundation’s 2021 Community Impact grant initiative will distribute these grants directly to organizations providing a variety of critical, innovative and effective services to at-risk youth and their families in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh Counties.
This distribution represents the greatest dollar amount of funded grants in the foundation’s history for its annual competitive grant program. The foundation annually budgets $75,000 for this grantmaking cycle, but the foundation’s fundholders and supporters contributed an additional $71,800, allowing for the dispensations to the 23 recipients for a total of $146,800.
Those agencies receiving awards from the 2021 Coastal Georgia Foundation Community Impact Competitive Grant Cycle: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, McIntosh Campus; Camden Community Family Center, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Glynn Inc., Camden and Glynn Children In Action Sports Club (CIA), Glynn; Coastal Coalition for Children Inc., Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; Coastal Outreach Soccer, Glynn; Coastal Symphony of Georgia, Glynn; Communities In Schools of Glynn County, Glynn and McIntosh; The Gathering Place, Glynn; Girls On The Run of the Golden Isles, Glynn; Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association, Glynn; Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Glynn and McIntosh; Habitat for Humanity for Glynn, Glynn; HOPE 1312 Collective, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; House of Hope, Refuge of Love, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; Marshes of Glynn Libraries, Glynn; McIntosh County Family Connection, McIntosh; Morningstar Children and Family Services, Inc., Glynn and McIntosh; Safe Harbor Children’s Center, Inc., Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, McIntosh; STAR Foundation, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh; United Way of Coastal Georgia, Glynn; and YMCA of Coastal Georgia Inc., McIntosh.