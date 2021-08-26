083021_dog

Submitted by Jennifer Fussell

The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia recently received a grant from the Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare, an endowed fund of the Community Foundation.

These funds will be used with costs associated with the care, feeding and nurturing of dogs in Glynn County, as well as providing a low cost spay and neuter clinic. Contact humanesociety@hsscg.org for an appointment or visit the center at 627 U.S. Hwy.17, Brunswick. Pictured is a dog named Louise.

More from this section

+3
Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

A soggy weather system has saturated the Golden Isles during the past two days, with more gray skies and rainfall on the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

Southeast Georgia Health System hit 166 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant at its Brunswick hospital this weekend which is nearly 70 cases higher than the peak of the original alpha variant of the virus, Alan K. Brown, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said yesterday. Of those 130 were …