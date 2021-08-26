Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia recently received a grant from the Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare, an endowed fund of the Community Foundation.
These funds will be used with costs associated with the care, feeding and nurturing of dogs in Glynn County, as well as providing a low cost spay and neuter clinic. Contact humanesociety@hsscg.org for an appointment or visit the center at 627 U.S. Hwy.17, Brunswick. Pictured is a dog named Louise.