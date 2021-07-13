Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
Glynn County Animal Control recently received a grant from the Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare, an endowed fund of the Community Foundation. These funds are to be used for costs associated with the care, feeding, medical attention and sheltering of stray and unwanted dogs in Glynn County. Glynn County Animal Control will use these funds to cover the monthly flea and tick preventative for dogs in their care for the next 12 months.
Pictured are Tiffani Hill, division manager Glynn County Animal Control, left, and Jennifer Fussell, marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.