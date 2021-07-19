Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
No Kill Glynn County recently received a grant from the Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare, an endowed fund of the Community Foundation, to be used for costs associated with the care, feeding, medical attention and sheltering of stray and unwanted dogs in Glynn County. No Kill Glynn County will use these funds to cover emergent medical needs and necessary transport among facilities.
Pictured are Paul White, president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, from left; Caroline Blackshear and Chandra Capps Kendall of No Kill Glynn County, and Jennifer Fussell, marketing director for the foundation.