Submitted by Bren Schilling
The St. Simons Island Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century recently hosted state president Amelia Pelton at the Brunswick home of member Teresa Daniels.
The group presented Pelton with gifts and donations for veterans. The initiative was one of the organizations’ state society projects, the Georgia War Veterans Home located in Milledgeville.
Pictured are Marilyn Lear, secretary and donations committee chair, from left, Amelia Pelton, state president, and Brenda Schilling, chapter president.