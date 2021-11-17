Submitted by Tiffany King
Claudia Phillips, founder and CEO of On My Mother’s Shoulders, recently visited College of Coastal Georgia to help restock toiletry products in The Deck, the college’s food and clothing pantry. Phillips was joined by Hedy Smith, a volunteer from AT&T Northwest Metro Pioneers. They restocked toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, soap, wash cloths, razors and feminine hygiene products.
On My Mother’s Shoulders is a nonprofit organization that establishes toiletry pantries on college campuses.
They are presently servicing 25 college campuses in Georgia, and since 2017 has distributed more than 84,000 hygiene products to students.
Assistant vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Michael Butcher, PhD; Student Government Association president Dennis Irvin; vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jason Umfress, PhD; Hedy Smith from AT&T Northwest Metro Pioneers; and founder and CEO of My Mother’s Shoulders Claudia Phillips.