022019_collegestudent
Buy Now

Submitted by Tiffany King

Students and staff from College of Coastal Georgia recently visited Goodyear Elementary School on to read to kindergarten and first-grade classes in honor of Black History Month. Before reading to the children, they selected books from the school’s media center about historical African-American figures and events. Coastal Georgia student-athlete Andre Sylvain, who plays for the men’s basketball team, read “We March” by Shane E. Evans and talked with students about famous African-American leaders. The reading event is part of the month-long celebration of Black History Month hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Student Union. Pictured is Sylvain reading to the children.

More from this section

Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova employees recently contributed $5,602 to the 2018-2019 United Way of Coastal Georgia campaign. Pinova matched and increased these pledges with a $10,000 donation bringing the total contributed by Pinova and its employees to $15,602. The funds will be used for health, education and fin…