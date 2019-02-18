Submitted by Tiffany King
Students and staff from College of Coastal Georgia recently visited Goodyear Elementary School on to read to kindergarten and first-grade classes in honor of Black History Month. Before reading to the children, they selected books from the school’s media center about historical African-American figures and events. Coastal Georgia student-athlete Andre Sylvain, who plays for the men’s basketball team, read “We March” by Shane E. Evans and talked with students about famous African-American leaders. The reading event is part of the month-long celebration of Black History Month hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Student Union. Pictured is Sylvain reading to the children.