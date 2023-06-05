Submitted by Tiffany King
The College of Coastal Georgia and Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS) recently recognized 17 employees who completed the Leadership Development Program.
The college and SGHS partnered together to provide leadership development for supervisors at their organizations. Participants met once a month for training sessions, self-assessments and guest speakers.
Southeast Georgia Health Systems employee graduates include Haley Allen, Chad Cline, Ashley Drury, Maria E. Gonzalez Hernandez, Jesse Hamilton, Shelly McKinney and Sharra Schewee-Blair.
College of Coastal Georgia employee graduates include Robert Bleil, Heather Farley, Kyle Fox, Tashania Gardener, Jordan Hernandez, Chastity Knowles, Diana Leal, Alex Mahon, Shannon Riggins and Hannah Watson.
Pictured on the back row are Rick Grooms, from left, Shelly McKinney, Jordan Hernandez, Hannah Watson and Terral Harris. On the front row are Phyllis Broadwell, from left, Ashley Drury, Alex Mahon, Haley Allen, Sharra Schewee-Blair, Maria E. Gonzalez Hernandez, Chastity Knowles, Diana Leal, Chad Cline, Rob Bleil, SGHS CEO Scott Raynes and college president Dr. Michelle Johnston.