031422_collegeSynovus Donation_MOP
Buy Now

Submitted by Tiffany King

Synovus Market president Wayne Johnson presented a check to the College’s Minority Outreach Program, Boys of Summer, on behalf of Synovus Bank. The check was presented to president Michelle Johnston and vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette. Synovus’ contribution will support the improvement and enhancement of academic skills of African-American elementary and middle school males from Glynn and McIntosh counties.

Pictured are Johnson, from left, Johnston and Bessette.

More from this section

From struggle to success

From struggle to success

Deon Anderson, well-known to the social media world as DAREAL SUPABIHH, was born in Brunswick, Ga., to Altamese Smith and Larry Anderson. He earned his nickname “Ten Ten” from his late Aunt Vern, because he weighed 10 lbs. 10 oz. at birth.