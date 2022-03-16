Submitted by Tiffany King
Synovus Market president Wayne Johnson presented a check to the College’s Minority Outreach Program, Boys of Summer, on behalf of Synovus Bank. The check was presented to president Michelle Johnston and vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette. Synovus’ contribution will support the improvement and enhancement of academic skills of African-American elementary and middle school males from Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Pictured are Johnson, from left, Johnston and Bessette.