Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia, recently spoke to St. Simons Rotary Club. She detailed the college’s recent accomplishments and its contribution to the local economy. Among other tidbits, Johnston said current enrollment continues to grow while other small colleges, nationwide, are contracting. Twenty percent of students are the first in their family to attend college and more than 75 percent rely on some form of financial assistance. Johnston is pictured.