The College of Coastal Georgia has announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List for fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least twelve hours of coursework and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.00 for the term.
Congratulations to the following Glynn County students named to the College of Coastal Georgia Fall 2022 President’s List. They are: John Anderson, Audrey Angelotti, Cameron Arbo, Emma Arbo, Chad Bennett, Caleb Britt, Erick Caballero, Blake Callaway, Kaitlin Capullo, Kinsley Carter, Lauren Cooper, Katelyn Correro, Rebecca Cushing, Precious Genevi De Jesus, Kayce Deaton, Isabel Delacqua, Hayley Dickerson, Sheila Dinucci, Ruger Dowling, Payton Dowling, Christopher Dyals, Madison Ellis, Sophia Ennis, Kathryn Everett, Johnathan Farrell, Harrison Faulk, Arthur Figuiere, Mike Garcia, Katie Glass, Lisa Griner, Jennifer Gutierrez Santana, Emma Hall, Claire Hannah, Emily Hansen, Anna Harris, Abigail Haugen, Nicholas Hodge, Haven Hopkins, Sydney Hoyt, Macy Hufstetler, Kaylin Hughes, Gabriella Hunter, Juliette Jackson, Aubrey James, Haylee Johnson, Alexander Kinchen, Skye Lewis, Elizabeth Mahas, Robert Mahas, Greyson May, Mabel McManus, Mckenzie Miller, Naomi Mojica, Hailee Morris, Callie Norton, Daniel Okeefe, David Owens, Kevin Pope, Remington Ramirez, Darwyn Ramirez Joaquin, Sarah Rana, Kimberly Rowell, Anna Royal, Eva Rubio, Kathryn Grace Shetty, Keith Smith, Tori Staat, Nicole Stabile, Casey Thigpen, Kelly Tornel, Tanner Tovey, Heather Tucker, Kaelyn Tyler, Maggi Veiga, Jonathan Warehime, Jonathan Waters, Aleythia Weaver, Garrett Weir, David Wheeler, Kaleigh Wiggins and Jacob Williams.