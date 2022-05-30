Submitted by Tiffany King
The College of Coastal Georgia recently held its spring commencement at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. More than 300 degrees were conferred. Graduation featured remarks from Bill Stembler, College of Coastal Georgia Foundation Chair, and student speakers. The national anthem was sung by a graduating student, Kaelyn Tyler, for the first time during the commencement ceremony. Senior Hannah Potterfield gave the charge to the class. Pictured are some of the graduates at the ceremony.