Submitted by Tiffany King

The College of Coastal Georgia recently held its spring commencement at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. More than 300 degrees were conferred. Graduation featured remarks from Bill Stembler, College of Coastal Georgia Foundation Chair, and student speakers. The national anthem was sung by a graduating student, Kaelyn Tyler, for the first time during the commencement ceremony. Senior Hannah Potterfield gave the charge to the class. Pictured are some of the graduates at the ceremony.

Business owner competing against himself

Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.

Glynn Academy celebrates 2022 graduates

Glynn Academy honored its 2022 graduates Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium. The students entered the stadium two at a time, with the graduates having to hold on to their caps due to the blustery conditions.