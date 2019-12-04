120419_rollins
Submitted by Tiffany King

The College of Coastal Georgia celebrated two of its outstanding students and the life and legacy of alumnus Emory Dawson at a special reception held recently on the Brunswick campus. The annual event announces the year’s recipients of the Emory Dawson Scholarship awarded by Elks Lodge 691 of Brunswick.

The scholarship is awarded each year to two students with disabilities at the college who have demonstrated strong academic performance. Sutton Rollins, a sophomore, and Jonathon Widener, a senior, were each awarded $1,000 to help continue their education at Coastal Georgia. The students were honored in front of family and friends, Elk Lodge members, faculty and staff of the college inside the Huie-Wilcox Gallery in the Hargett building.

Rollins is a special education major. Her ultimate goal is to teach children with special needs how to grow and become self-sufficient in society.

Pictured are Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Greg Hickey, from left, Rollins, and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Johnny Evans.

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.

Gibbons honored by Omega Psi Phi

Audrey Gibbons was recently awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was chosen based on her involvement with the county, as well as the Democratic party.

St. Francis Xavier hosts fundraiser

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently hosted its Crusaders Autumn Bash, the private school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised enable the school to continue its mission to nourish and enrich students in a Christ-centered community, while providing a rigorous academic program.