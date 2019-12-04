Submitted by Tiffany King
The College of Coastal Georgia celebrated two of its outstanding students and the life and legacy of alumnus Emory Dawson at a special reception held recently on the Brunswick campus. The annual event announces the year’s recipients of the Emory Dawson Scholarship awarded by Elks Lodge 691 of Brunswick.
The scholarship is awarded each year to two students with disabilities at the college who have demonstrated strong academic performance. Sutton Rollins, a sophomore, and Jonathon Widener, a senior, were each awarded $1,000 to help continue their education at Coastal Georgia. The students were honored in front of family and friends, Elk Lodge members, faculty and staff of the college inside the Huie-Wilcox Gallery in the Hargett building.
Rollins is a special education major. Her ultimate goal is to teach children with special needs how to grow and become self-sufficient in society.
Pictured are Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Greg Hickey, from left, Rollins, and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Johnny Evans.