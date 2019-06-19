Submitted by Tiffany King
The College of Coastal Georgia now has bleeding control kits to prevent uncontrolled bleeding in case of an emergency thanks to a “Stop the Bleed” event hosted by nursing students at the college.
Stop the Bleed is a nationwide initiative dedicated to educating the public on basic techniques for bleeding control.
Pictured is nursing graduate Jessica Feingold, right, with others who are practicing applying tourniquets to prevent uncontrollable bleeding. Feingold and three other group members hosted a “Stop the Bleed” event to educate the public on basic techniques for bleeding control.