103122_pets
Buy Now

Submitted by James Vivenzio

Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently its fifth annual Pet Adoption event at which time 22 dogs and cats were adopted. In the last two years, this event has seen 44 dogs and cats find forever homes.

Castaways Pet Rescue, Glynn County Animal Services and No Kill Glynn County participated in the event.

Pictured are Kim Digre of Castaways Pet Rescue, from left; Tracey MacDonald; Sherrye Gibbs; Cynthia Alexander; Caroline Blackshear of No Kill Glynn County; Lori Austin of Glynn County Animal Services; Jayne Aitken of Castaways Pet Rescue; Lori Kozlowski; Robert Kozlowski; Susan Owens and James Vivenzio.

More from this section

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.