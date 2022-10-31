Submitted by James Vivenzio
Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently its fifth annual Pet Adoption event at which time 22 dogs and cats were adopted. In the last two years, this event has seen 44 dogs and cats find forever homes.
Castaways Pet Rescue, Glynn County Animal Services and No Kill Glynn County participated in the event.
Pictured are Kim Digre of Castaways Pet Rescue, from left; Tracey MacDonald; Sherrye Gibbs; Cynthia Alexander; Caroline Blackshear of No Kill Glynn County; Lori Austin of Glynn County Animal Services; Jayne Aitken of Castaways Pet Rescue; Lori Kozlowski; Robert Kozlowski; Susan Owens and James Vivenzio.