Submitted by James Vivenzio
Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently held its sixth annual First Responders Appreciation Day.
The event honors all local first responders and their families for a meal, patriotic songs and speeches thanking them for their selfless service to the community.
Coldwell Banker also raised $5,000 that was presented to the City of Brunswick Fire Dept to purchase and install residential smoke detectors free of charge to local residents homes.
Pictured on the front row are Jessica Hardy, left, and Lori Lynn Kozlowski. On the back row are Bill Robinson, from left, Tracey MacDonald, Heather Turner, Rhonda NeSmith, interim assistant chief Laurence Cargile, interim chief Tim White, Vivian Whitfield, Ron Funkhouser, Ursula Jackson and James Vivenzio.