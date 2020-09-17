092120_coldwell

Submitted by Bill Robinson

Coldwell Banker Access Realty presented the Brunswick Fire Department a $1,460 check for its Knock 4 Life Campaign which gives free smoke detectors to local homeowners from the funds collected at its fourth annual First Responder’s Lunch, where every first responder ate for free. Another $1,460 will be go to the Glynn County Fire Department for their cause.

Pictured are Realtor James Vivenzio, Realtor Bill Robinson, Fire Chief Randy Mobley and Coldwell Banker Access Realty Broker Robert Kozlowski.

