Submitted by Bill Robinson
Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently hosted its 5th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day. Each year, Coldwell Banker Access Realty hosts this event dedicated to local first responders and their families. This year, they fed more than 300 first responders and members of the public.
Funds collected at the lunch were donated to local law enforcement initiatives.
Pictured are David Turgeon, of The Dog Stop, from left; Tracey MacDonald; Coldwell Banker Access Realty Broker Robert Kozlowski; Sheriff Neal Jump; Suzanne Pasciuta; Deputy Randall Lacey; Coldwell Banker Access Realty Associate Broker Bill Robinson, who presented a $4,000 check to the CHAMPS Program.