Submitted by Bill Robinson
Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently presented funds from its fifth annual First Responders Appreciation Day. Each year Coldwell Banker Access Realty hosts this event dedicated to local first responders and their families. The event this year fed more than 300 first responders and members of the public with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and more.
Plaques were presented to each department head, handmade by local resident Wes Shephard. There were prizes and many giveaways to all first responders in attendance.
Pictured are Tracey MacDonald, from left; Coldwell Banker Access Realty Broker Robert Kozlowski; David Turgeon of The Dog Stop; Sheriff Neal Jump; Suzanne Pasciuta; Deputy Randall Lacey; Coldwell Banker Access Realty Associate Broker Bill Robinson who is presenting the First Responders Flag donated by The Dog Stop.