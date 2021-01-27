Submitted by Bill Robinson
Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently collected 118 blankets, 204 pairs of socks, 50 hats and 25 pairs of gloves and distributed them to The Well, The Manna House, Saved by Grace and Safe Harbor. They also collected barrels of pet supplies that were given to Castaways Pet Shelter.
Pictured on the front row are Edis Gonzalez, from left, Lori Lynn Kozlowski, Kelly Zachry, Bill Robinson and Robert Kozlowski. On the back row are James Vivenzio, from left, Marquita Tippins, Heather Joseph, Vivian Whitfield, Rachel West and Tracey MacDonald.