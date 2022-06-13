061322_coldwell

Submitted by James Vivenzio

Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently held its annual yard sale for nonprofits in front of the Coldwell Banker office in Brunswick. This year’s recipients were Castaways Pet Rescue and No Kill Glynn County. Each received a check for $3,000 to help with the work they do as advocates for animals.

Pictured are Bill Robinson, from left, Lori Kozlowski, Tracey MacDonald, Shelly Bydlinski of No Kill Glynn County, Robert Kozlowski, Jayne Huvar and Kim Digre, both of Castaways Pet Rescue, Edis Gonzales, James Vivenzio and Jacquie Wheeler.

