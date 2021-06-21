062121_Symphony
Submitted by Susan Garrett

The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently presented a $6,000 grant for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Musical Mentors project. Musical Mentors is an educational outreach program where students interact with orchestra professionals and visit guest artists during special performances in area schools. Pictured are Jennifer Fussell, marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, from left; Marjorie Mathieu, Coastal Symphony of Georgia president and Leslie Graitcer, Musical Mentors chair.

