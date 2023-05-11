May 11

The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Rebecca Bruff at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her debut novel “Trouble the Water.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.

The Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon host a luncheon featuring state Rep. Edna Jackson, D-Savannah, in the fellowship hall of the First Untied Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., at 12:30 p.m. Jackson will update attendees on the 2023 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. The menu will feature selections from James Beard award-winning Chef Keith Schroeder. For more information and to register for the luncheon, visit glynndems.org/luncheon.

May 12

Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.

The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through May 21. There will be 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.

May 13

Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It is free.

Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.

May 15

The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.

May 18

The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.

Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled “John Wesley on St. Simons,” at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed. Visitors are welcome.

Music

Thursday

Hot Banana Coffee, 2 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Dexter Jones, 4 p.m., Hampton Club, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Doink, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island

J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Cliff Bragdon, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Fire Lounge Jam, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Tony Adams, Tim Akins and Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Monique, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pubs, St. Simons Island

Friday

Paul Juneau, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Kellie Parr, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, St. Simons Island

Chi-Town Transit Authority, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

SaltWater Gypseas, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland Trio, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Pinebox Dwellers, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Blossomin Bone, 11 a.m., Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick

Tie Dyed Sunset, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 2 p.m., Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick

Tanner Strickland, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Course, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Crawfish Bop and Tybee Takeover, 6 p.m., Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Fred Kopp, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

Jaime Rowell and Josh Johnansson, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Full Moon Folk, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Sidetone, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Sunday

Unusual Suspects, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

Rider Duo, noon, Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Ryan Wilson, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island

Conni Laine, 6 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strickland, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday

Open Mic Night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Island Gumbo, 5 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

