May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Rebecca Bruff at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her debut novel “Trouble the Water.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon host a luncheon featuring state Rep. Edna Jackson, D-Savannah, in the fellowship hall of the First Untied Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., at 12:30 p.m. Jackson will update attendees on the 2023 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. The menu will feature selections from James Beard award-winning Chef Keith Schroeder. For more information and to register for the luncheon, visit glynndems.org/luncheon.
May 12
Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through May 21. There will be 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
May 13
Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.
May 15
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 18
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled “John Wesley on St. Simons,” at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed. Visitors are welcome.
Music
Thursday
Hot Banana Coffee, 2 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Dexter Jones, 4 p.m., Hampton Club, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Doink, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Cliff Bragdon, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Fire Lounge Jam, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Tony Adams, Tim Akins and Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Monique, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pubs, St. Simons Island
Friday
Paul Juneau, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Kellie Parr, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, St. Simons Island
Chi-Town Transit Authority, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
SaltWater Gypseas, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Pinebox Dwellers, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Blossomin Bone, 11 a.m., Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 2 p.m., Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick
Tanner Strickland, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann and Jaime Rowell, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Course, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Crawfish Bop and Tybee Takeover, 6 p.m., Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Fred Kopp, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
Jaime Rowell and Josh Johnansson, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Full Moon Folk, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Sidetone, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Unusual Suspects, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Rider Duo, noon, Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Ryan Wilson, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island
Conni Laine, 6 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Open Mic Night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Island Gumbo, 5 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island