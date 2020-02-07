Submitted by John Kraft
Georgia Power recently donated a line truck to Coastal Pines Technical College’s Electrical Lineworker Apprentice Certification (ELAC) program in Waycross.
Those attending were James Willis, Georgia Power Waycross Area Manager and Coastal Pines Foundation board, from left; Larry Paulk, Coastal Pines Foundation chairman; Richard Hall, Georgia Power Distribution Supervisor in Savannah; Glenn Deibert, Ph.D., president of Coastal Pines Technical College; Kevin Thomas, Georgia Power Distribution Supervisor in Waycross; Juan Clemente, Georgia Power Apprentice Lineman and Coastal Pines Alumni; Stephanie Roberts, director of institutional advancement at Coastal Pines; John Kennedy, electrical lineworker instructor and retired Georgia Power distribution supervisor; Thomas Wesley, dean for academic affairs at Coastal Pines.
Current ELAC program students are pictured on top of vehicle.