Submitted by Michele Hutchins
Okefenoke REMC has made a $7,000 investment in education and workforce development with a donation to the Coastal Pines Technical College (CPTC) Foundation at their recent board meeting. The monies support the CPTC general scholarship fund, as well as a special allocation for the CPTC Electrical Lineworker program’s supply and equipment needs and a scholarship specifically for a student enrolled in the lineworker certification program.
Pictured are Lonnie Roberts, CPTC president, from left; Larry Paulk, chairman of the CPTC Foundation board of trustees; OREMC member service representative Dewayne Johns; and Stephanie Roberts, director of institutional advancement.