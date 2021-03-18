032221_CPTC
Submitted by Michele Hutchins

Okefenoke REMC has made a $7,000 investment in education and workforce development with a donation to the Coastal Pines Technical College (CPTC) Foundation at their recent board meeting. The monies support the CPTC general scholarship fund, as well as a special allocation for the CPTC Electrical Lineworker program’s supply and equipment needs and a scholarship specifically for a student enrolled in the lineworker certification program.

Pictured are Lonnie Roberts, CPTC president, from left; Larry Paulk, chairman of the CPTC Foundation board of trustees; OREMC member service representative Dewayne Johns; and Stephanie Roberts, director of institutional advancement.

Hundreds gather to give shipwreck section a sendoff

Precisely as high tide peaked at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the barge Julie B began pulling slowly out from underneath the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel, taking with it one more humongous chunk of ugly shipwreck from out of the scenic St. Simons Sound.

VB 10,000 takes another chunk out of the Golden Ray

The gargantuan VB 10,000 crane vessel held a 6,350-metric-ton steel chunk of shipwreck aloft in its rafters at midmorning Tuesday, hanging like a victorious trophy on display for about 100 folks watching from across the water at the St. Simons Island Pier.

Golden Ray's third cut completed Monday night

The VB 10,000 crane barge cut its way through the foremost section of shipwrecked Golden Ray on Monday night, eight days after the operation began, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.