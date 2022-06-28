Submitted by Ginny Worthington
The 14th annual Big Photo Show will open with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, during the monthly First Friday downtown block party.
The public is invited to cast ballots for their favorite photos in both the aspiring and experienced divisions. Votes will be accepted through July 20 at the gallery. Visitors are only allowed one ballot in each category.
The images will be on display throughout the month. Judges with backgrounds in professional photography will also dole out prizes. An awards ceremony will be held July 21.
In addition to the Big Photo Show, there will be a sister exhibition — the Big Photo Show, Too!, a non-juried show, will be exhibited at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be available for viewing through Aug. 5.
The Best of the Best Photo Show, featuring the best in show from years past, will be displayed at the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will be open through July 29.