Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
Coastal Georgia Historical Society recently received a $30,000 grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation. The funds will be used to repair and restore the historic gazebo at the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum according to preservation standards.
The gazebo is an important part of the society’s school programs, providing a venue where thousands of students learn about lighthouse technology each year.
Pictured are Mimi Rogers, society curator, from left; Dewey Benefield, Terry Thomas Foundation trustee; Susan Goodhue, Terry Thomas Foundation executive director; and Sherri Jones, society executive director.