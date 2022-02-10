Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
The Georgia Historical Society recently named the Coastal Georgia Historical Society on St. Simons Island as the 2021 Affiliate Chapter of the Year. The award was presented at a small outdoor ceremony late last week by Elyse Butler, Georgia Historical Society marker manager, and Lisa Landers, Georgia Historical Society education manger.
Pictured are Mimi Rogers, curator, from left; Jan Payne, CGHS board member and chair of collections and education committee; Elyse Butler, Georgia Historical Society marker manager; Sherri Jones, executive director; Lisa Landers, Georgia Historical Society education manager; Kim Campbell, director of interpretation and preservation; Sandy White, education director; Duane Harris, board of directors president.