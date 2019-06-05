Submitted by Anna Hall
The Coastal Georgia Foundation recently awarded the Halsey Family Scholarship to two graduating seniors from Camden County High School, Autumn Coughlin and Bryce Sawyer. The scholarship was established by Jack and Sandy Halsey and recognizes students from Camden County pursuing a bachelor’s degree in either a biological or physical sciences field or pursuing the music or music education field. The $4,000-per-year award is in recognition of the significant influence that both science and music education and research had on both of the Halseys’ lives. Pictured are Ellen Post, from left, Bryce Sawyer, Autumn Coughlin and Anna Hall.