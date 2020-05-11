Submitted by Ellen Post

Twenty-two organizations working directly with the community’s most vulnerable populations were awarded a total of $107,700 in grants from the Coastal Georgia Foundation’s Community Impact Competitive Grants Initiative. Although these organizations provide critical and important services to at-risk youth and their families in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an added factor in the decision-making process.

The foundation annually budgets $50,000 for its “community impact” grants initiative, and especially this year, fund-holders and friends were able to make up the $57,700 gap to meet the needs of 22 recipients.

“At a time when communities are reeling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, generosity is reaching new heights. The Foundation was able to more than double the support it is making available to agencies providing essential services to Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable population; at-risk youth and the adults caring for them. Well done, Coastal Georgians.”

The next community impact grants cycle will open in January 2021, with applications due in February 2021.

A brief description of the grant recipients and programs follows:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, Brunswick — $5,000

Camden Community Crisis Center, St. Marys — $5,000

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Glynn Inc., Brunswick and St. Marys — $4,200

Camden Connection(CCAR), St. Marys — $5,000

Centered for Life, Brunswick — $5,000

Children in Action Sports Club (CIA), Brunswick — $5,000

Coastal Coalition for Children Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

Coastal Outreach Academics, Brunswick — $5,000

Communities in Schools of Glynn County, Brunswick — $4,000

The Gathering Place, Brunswick — $5,000

Georgia Legal Services Program Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association, Brunswick — $5,000

Grace House of Brunswick, Brunswick — $5,000

Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

Hope 1312 Collective, Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

House of Hope, Refuge of Love, Brunswick — $5,000

Morningstar Children and Family Services Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

The Remedy Project, Brunswick — $5,000

Safe Harbor Children’s Center Inc., Brunswick — $5,000

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Darien — $5,000

STAR Foundation, Brunswick — $5,000

YMCA of the Golden Isles, Darien — $5,000

denotes first-time competitive grant recipient

