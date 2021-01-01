Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation (CCGF) recently announced its 2021 Community Impact Fund grant cycle. The application period begins Jan. 4 and proposals are due by Feb. 26. Awards will be announced publicly in early June.
The foundation competitive grant cycle focuses specifically on agencies working with at-risk youth, recognizing the importance of the correlation between the success of young people and the success of their caregivers. In acknowledging and supporting a multi-generational approach intended to break the cycle of poverty one family at a time, the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation will also consider proposals from agencies that support the parents, guardians, and caregivers of at-risk youth.
For more information about the Community Impact Fund, the process for applications or the foundation, contact Jennifer Fussell, marketing director, at 912-324-4120, email jfussell@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org or visit our website at www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.