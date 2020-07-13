Submitted by Brenda Iglehart
The Coastal Georgia Bible Institute held its first commencement exercise on June 29 at Gascoigne Bluff Park on St. Simons Island. An intimate group of family and friends gathered to celebrate the graduation of Andrew Denard Patterson and Elberta Annette Higdon. Following an address by the Rev. Dwight Moody, adjunct institute professor, each graduate was presented with a diploma in Biblical studies. The Rev. Brenda Iglehart, founder and dean of the institute, also awarded Higdon with the foundational ministry certificate in Biblical counseling. Patterson received the foundational ministry certificate in pastoral leadership and a certificate for completion of deacon’s training.
The Coastal Georgia Bible Institute is an online affiliate of the New Generation Full Gospel Seminary and School of Theological Studies in Savannah, where both graduates have been accepted into the associates’ degree program. Registration information for Coastal Georgia Bible Institute is available at www.coastalgeorgiabible.com. Patterson is pictured.