Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Terry Evans, executive director of the Coastal Coalition for Children, recently spoke to Kiwanis.
The purpose of the Coastal Coalition is to provide stable homes for infants and children. Healthy families is the basic program. The coalition offers summer camps and tutoring and works with the Boys and Girls Club to support grandparents and kids.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Audrey Gibbons, Kiwanian supporter; Terry Evans; Kemso Keith, program director of Grandparent Connection; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.