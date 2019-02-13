Submitted by Wayne Lancaster
Coast Guard Sector Charleston, U.S. Coast Guard, held a Coast Guard Auxiliary Clergy Support program induction ceremony at Coast Guard Station Brunswick on Feb. 1.
The Rev. John Farmer, a member of Flotilla St. Simons Island, Division 10, District 7 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary was formally inducted into the Coast Guard Auxiliary Clergy Support program. PACS supplements the active duty Coast Guard chaplains to better meet the religious ministry needs of Coast Guard members, their families and other authorized personnel. Farmer is one of only three ACS members that covers Sectors Charleston and Jacksonville.
Pictured participating in the induction ceremony are Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Irwin, from left the Rev. John Farmer, Mary Lou Farmer, Lt. Bradley Spear, chaplain, and Capt. John Reed, Sector Charleston Commander.