021319_coastguard

Submitted by Wayne Lancaster

Coast Guard Sector Charleston, U.S. Coast Guard, held a Coast Guard Auxiliary Clergy Support program induction ceremony at Coast Guard Station Brunswick on Feb. 1.

The Rev. John Farmer, a member of Flotilla St. Simons Island, Division 10, District 7 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary was formally inducted into the Coast Guard Auxiliary Clergy Support program. PACS supplements the active duty Coast Guard chaplains to better meet the religious ministry needs of Coast Guard members, their families and other authorized personnel. Farmer is one of only three ACS members that covers Sectors Charleston and Jacksonville.

Pictured participating in the induction ceremony are Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Irwin, from left the Rev. John Farmer, Mary Lou Farmer, Lt. Bradley Spear, chaplain, and Capt. John Reed, Sector Charleston Commander.

More from this section

Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova donates to United Way

Pinova employees recently contributed $5,602 to the 2018-2019 United Way of Coastal Georgia campaign. Pinova matched and increased these pledges with a $10,000 donation bringing the total contributed by Pinova and its employees to $15,602. The funds will be used for health, education and fin…