Submitted by Wayne Lancaster
The Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla St. Simons Island conducted its annual Change of Watch on Jan. 10. Newly-elected flotilla commander Ralph Ainger and vice-flotilla commander Whit Vick were sworn into office by Senior Chief Justin Irwin, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Brunswick. The flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander serve a one year term of office.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is best known for educating the public through its boating safety classes and vessel safety checks. For more information on the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Flotilla St. Simons, visit http://www.cgauxssi.us/.
Pictured are Chase LeRoux, immediate past-flotilla commander, from left, Whit Vick, vice-flotilla commander, Ralph Ainger, flotilla commander and Senior Chief Justin Irwin.