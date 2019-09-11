Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted Rocky Hidalgo, football coach at Glynn Academy, as its guest speaker.
Hidalgo is a native of Louisiana and a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis where, he was a three-year starter and twice named to the All Conference first team.
He is entering his sixth season at Glynn Academy.
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, left, and Hidalgo with a children’s book that will be presented to Goodyear Elementary school in the coach’s name.