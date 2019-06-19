In honor of National Garden Week, the Glynn County Council of Garden Clubs displayed an ornamental plant and gardening books at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
National Garden week, June 2-8, is designed to promote beautification, environmental education, gardening and involvement of garden clubs in the community.
Pictured with the display are Marilyn Hauser, incoming president of the council, from left; Harriette Miller, Magnolia Garden Club member; and Jan Galloway, incoming president of the Magnolia Garden Club.