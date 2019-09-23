Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles listened to an update on Coastal Coalition for Children’s Grandparent Connection by Kemso Moore, coodinator for Grandparent Connection. Grandparent Connection (GC) works with grand-families and other relative/kinship caregivers who are raising their grandchildren by providing supportive services for the caregivers and children in Glynn and McIntosh Counties. The club also offered a donation to the organization.
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Kemso Moore and Rotarian Margie Mathieu.