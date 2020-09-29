Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting with abundance of caution and social distancing.
The guest were Allen Benner of the CIA Club, Adam Martin of the Fraternal Order of Police, Bill Culpepper of FaithWorks and Greg Jaudon, head social worker Glynn County School System.
The club’s own charities were also represented including the Powell McDonald bicycle fund, Student of the Month and year scholarship, Police Officer of the Year, Fire Fighter of the Year and the Young Citizen Award. Each group received a cash donation to help their nonprofit continue helping the children of Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
To learn more about the Exchange Club of Brunswick visit theexchangeclubofbrunswick.org
Pictured are Adam Martin, from left; Allen Benner, president; Gary Wise, secretary/treasurer Randy Pifer, Bill Culpepper and Greg Jaudons.