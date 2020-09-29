090720_donations
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting with abundance of caution and social distancing.

The guest were Allen Benner of the CIA Club, Adam Martin of the Fraternal Order of Police, Bill Culpepper of FaithWorks and Greg Jaudon, head social worker Glynn County School System.

The club’s own charities were also represented including the Powell McDonald bicycle fund, Student of the Month and year scholarship, Police Officer of the Year, Fire Fighter of the Year and the Young Citizen Award. Each group received a cash donation to help their nonprofit continue helping the children of Brunswick and the Golden Isles.

To learn more about the Exchange Club of Brunswick visit theexchangeclubofbrunswick.org

Pictured are Adam Martin, from left; Allen Benner, president; Gary Wise, secretary/treasurer Randy Pifer, Bill Culpepper and Greg Jaudons.

More from this section

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

Frat Beach festivities may be on the dry side this year as the Glynn County Commission looks at banning alcohol on East Beach during the annual revelry.

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under…