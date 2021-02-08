Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Five local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. St. George Greek Orthodox Chapel and Southeast Adventure Outfitters (Brunswick location) received “Clean Sweep” awards for the fourth quarter of 2020; Grace House of Brunswick and Georgia Power Company were each honored with five-year distinctions; and City Market Inc., received the Clean Sweep 10-year award.
Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Dialo Cartwright of Georgia Power, from left; Dr. Amy Pavlou, Fred Leif of St. George Greek Orthodox Chapel; Michael Gowen of Southeast Adventure Outfitters; Amy Hyatt of Grace House of Brunswick; Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. Not pictured: Lynne Leif and Frank Owens Jr. of City Market.